Richard E. Caruso Sells 4,921 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $51,965.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $10.07 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $280.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.94.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 24.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SeaSpine by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPNE shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

