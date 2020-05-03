Michael John Harkins Sells 4,124 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Michael John Harkins sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $48,003.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,946.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

GNMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

