Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.84-1.84 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

In other news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,831. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $499,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

