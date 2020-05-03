Lewis P. Gack Sells 400 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Lewis P. Gack sold 400 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,706.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCF opened at $96.71 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

