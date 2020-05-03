Amit Yoran Sells 1,533 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $42,663.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,335.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 21st, Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81.

On Thursday, February 13th, Amit Yoran sold 720 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $20,037.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $24.96 on Friday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 73.89% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenable from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

