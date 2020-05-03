Ronald William Odynski Sells 100,000 Shares of OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) Stock

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) Director Ronald William Odynski sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,072,437 shares in the company, valued at C$911,872.28.

OneSoft Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.96. The company has a market cap of $36.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.00 million.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on OneSoft Solutions from C$1.10 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.