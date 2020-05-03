Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) EVP Sells $37,475.00 in Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $37,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,119.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dawn Parsell Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $135,320.00.

Tricida stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Tricida Inc has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tricida by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

