Eric A. Koch Acquires 3,826 Shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Stock

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch bought 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $45,873.74.

Shares of MSVB stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,671 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.03% of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

