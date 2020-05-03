T Heath Fountain Acquires 3,809 Shares of Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $43,803.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

T Heath Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, T Heath Fountain purchased 2,751 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $31,471.44.

On Thursday, March 12th, T Heath Fountain purchased 3,249 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $39,832.74.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $119.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBAN shares. TheStreet lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 700.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

