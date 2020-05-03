Primoris Services (PRIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Primoris Services has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 1.70-1.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.70-1.90 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Primoris Services stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Earnings History for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

