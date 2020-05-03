Synalloy (SYNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Synalloy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of SYNL stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Synalloy has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Synalloy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

In related news, CEO Craig C. Bram acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,192.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 88,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,171,450.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 239,318 shares of company stock worth $3,102,000. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

