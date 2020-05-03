Stelco (STL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stelco (TSE:STL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.80 million.

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Earnings History for Stelco (TSE:STL)

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate Qiagen NV Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Qiagen NV Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
Synalloy Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Synalloy Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Stelco to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Stelco to Release Earnings on Tuesday
TransDigm Group Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
TransDigm Group Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Trecora Resources Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Trecora Resources Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Great Ajax Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Great Ajax Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report