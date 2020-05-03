Stelco (STL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stelco (TSE:STL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.80 million.

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

