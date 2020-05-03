TransDigm Group (TDG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. TransDigm Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 19.80-21.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $19.80-21.20 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TDG opened at $349.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.03 and a 200-day moving average of $516.91. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total value of $10,893,658.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.85.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

