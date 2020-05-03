Trecora Resources (TREC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.99 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts expect Trecora Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Shares of TREC opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $146.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.78. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $10.54.

In other Trecora Resources news, CEO Patrick D. Quarles purchased 13,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $71,122.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,736 shares in the company, valued at $922,561.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Janet Skogan Roemer purchased 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,143.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,143.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 44,296 shares of company stock worth $231,727 and sold 16,836 shares worth $106,287. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TREC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Trecora Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.