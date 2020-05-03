Great Ajax (AJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 53.46%. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AJX opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

AJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Earnings History for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

