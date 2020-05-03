Aptiv (APTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $65.75 on Friday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.59.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

