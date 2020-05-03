Ardmore Shipping (ASC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ASC stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.
