Ardmore Shipping (ASC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

