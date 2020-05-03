Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) to report earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.52) and the highest is ($1.09). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.35) to ($5.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.58) to ($4.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.91).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLS. BidaskClub lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,139.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

