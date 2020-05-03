Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Moelis & Co posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Co.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 8,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $255,176.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 131 shares in the company, valued at $3,945.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 67,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $2,487,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,160 shares of company stock worth $8,389,801. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Co by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Co by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.08%.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

