Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.31. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

