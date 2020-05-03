$0.76 EPS Expected for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.81. Archer Daniels Midland posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

NYSE ADM opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after buying an additional 844,714 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 231,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

