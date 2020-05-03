Soliton (SOLY) versus The Competition Financial Review

Soliton (NASDAQ: SOLY) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Soliton to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Soliton alerts:

This table compares Soliton and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A -$13.75 million -8.73 Soliton Competitors $1.42 billion $147.79 million -54.60

Soliton’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soliton and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 Soliton Competitors 1175 3803 6278 362 2.50

Soliton currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.19%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 16.09%. Given Soliton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soliton is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Soliton has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton’s peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Soliton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A N/A N/A Soliton Competitors -774.98% -98.30% -23.77%

Summary

Soliton beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.