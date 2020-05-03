Soliton (SOLY) versus The Competition Financial Review

Soliton (NASDAQ: SOLY) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Soliton to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Soliton and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Soliton
|N/A
|-$13.75 million
|-8.73
|Soliton Competitors
|$1.42 billion
|$147.79 million
|-54.60
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soliton and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Soliton
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Soliton Competitors
|1175
|3803
|6278
|362
|2.50
Soliton currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.19%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 16.09%. Given Soliton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soliton is more favorable than its peers.
Volatility and Risk
Soliton has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton’s peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
11.2% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Soliton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Soliton and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Soliton
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Soliton Competitors
|-774.98%
|-98.30%
|-23.77%
Summary
Soliton beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Soliton
Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
