Analysts Expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities analysts predict that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.35 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECOL. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

In other US Ecology news, Director Stephen A. Romano bought 1,000 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $96,010 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 233,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in US Ecology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in US Ecology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in US Ecology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.94. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

