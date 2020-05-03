AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANGO. ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 213,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in AngioDynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $392.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.71. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.55 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

