DermTech (NASDAQ:KLDI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

DermTech (NASDAQ:KLDI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DermTech an industry rank of 53 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

KLDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

KLDI opened at $8.25 on Friday. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

About DermTech

KLDiscovery Ontrack, LLC develops e-Discovery management solutions and offers legal and technology consulting services to AmLaw 200 law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, healthcare and financial services sectors, and government agencies in the United States. Its software solutions include eDirect365, an end-to-end e-Discovery solution that helps users to find ways to cull, process, review, and manage documents; AutoRedaction that finds and redacts sensitive information from documents in a workspace; MultiMatter Management that enables organizations reuse attorney work product, spot and manage coding inconsistencies, and minimize the risk of inadvertent production of protected content across various hosted matters; and Remote Collection Manager that allows end-users and IT professionals to perform collections of hard drives, loose files, and email servers.

