Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telefonica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

