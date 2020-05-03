Reviewing Phoenix Tree (IMAB) and The Competition

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ: IMAB) is one of 611 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Phoenix Tree to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Phoenix Tree and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 3 0 3.00 Phoenix Tree Competitors 6479 17746 34482 1376 2.51

Phoenix Tree presently has a consensus target price of $17.34, indicating a potential upside of 9.13%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.49%. Given Phoenix Tree’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phoenix Tree has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Tree and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A Phoenix Tree Competitors -2,726.75% -223.30% -31.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phoenix Tree and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree $4.31 million N/A -0.55 Phoenix Tree Competitors $2.12 billion $267.01 million 0.30

Phoenix Tree’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree. Phoenix Tree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Phoenix Tree

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates in Phase I clinical trials include Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody to treat immuno-oncology; TJ107, a long-acting recombinant human IL-7 to treat cancer treatment-related lymphopenia; TJC4, a CD47 monoclonal antibody with RBC-sparing differentiation; TJD5, a CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and TJM2, a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody for rheumatoid arthritis and CAR-T-related therapies. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise TJ210, an antibody targeting myeloid derived suppressor cells in cancers and autoimmune diseases; and TJX7, a novel CXCL13 antibody for autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

