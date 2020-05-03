IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQEPF shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of IQE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.31 on Friday. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

