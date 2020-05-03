IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQEPF shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of IQE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.31 on Friday. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate Qiagen NV Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Qiagen NV Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
Synalloy Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Synalloy Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Stelco to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Stelco to Release Earnings on Tuesday
TransDigm Group Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
TransDigm Group Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Trecora Resources Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Trecora Resources Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Great Ajax Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Great Ajax Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report