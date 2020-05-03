Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.29). Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNFT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $26,446.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNFT opened at $10.22 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $346.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

