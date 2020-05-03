Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,812 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $171,000.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.50. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

