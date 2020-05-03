Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN opened at $161.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $229.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

