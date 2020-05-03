Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 937.6% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,600 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 811,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Merus NV has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 177.15%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Merus NV will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,012,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,019.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,424 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

