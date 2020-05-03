Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 497 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 183.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 89,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC set a $86.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

