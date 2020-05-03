Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 700.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $7.69 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

