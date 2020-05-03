Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $93.84 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

