Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 782 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 316.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 86,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,768 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $30.53.

