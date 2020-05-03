Zacks Investment Research Lowers World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Hold

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. World Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 20.84 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The company has a market cap of $538.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in World Acceptance by 21.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 6,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

