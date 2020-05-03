WesBanco’s (WSBC) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSBC. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

WesBanco stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Owen bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,368,000 after acquiring an additional 126,449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,027,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after acquiring an additional 198,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,953,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,807,000 after acquiring an additional 167,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 248,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.