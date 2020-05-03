Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

WSBF opened at $14.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $386.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.23. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.62%. On average, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 39.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 758.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

