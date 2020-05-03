Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $27.41 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in WSFS Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.