Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Slack (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WORK. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Slack in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $26.38 on Friday. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion and a PE ratio of -16.91.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 8,166 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $244,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 251,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,552,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $806,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,651,802 shares of company stock worth $39,633,129.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

