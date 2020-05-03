WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given Hold Rating at Zacks Investment Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

WNS stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.76%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of WNS by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

