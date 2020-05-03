WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Get WARTSILA OYJ/ADR alerts:

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

WRTBY stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.73.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (WRTBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.