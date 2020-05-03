Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 534.60 ($7.03).

LON BEZ opened at GBX 390.80 ($5.14) on Thursday. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 380.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 511.56.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,664.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total transaction of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

