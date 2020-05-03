Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €2.70 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Barclays set a €3.25 ($3.78) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.80 ($4.42) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.88 ($4.51).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.