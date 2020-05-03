UBS Group Reiterates €4.50 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.24) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €3.25 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.88 ($4.51).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a one year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

