DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on the stock.

DFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DFS Furniture presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 241 ($3.17).

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

DFS stock opened at GBX 154 ($2.03) on Thursday. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 101.80 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.66 million and a P/E ratio of 73.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.