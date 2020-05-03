Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price (down from GBX 3,050 ($40.12)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca Cola HBC to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,453.89 ($32.28).

CCH stock opened at GBX 1,992 ($26.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. Coca Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,838.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,444 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £4,129.84 ($5,432.57). Also, insider Reto Francioni purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,492 ($19.63) per share, for a total transaction of £104,440 ($137,384.90). Insiders bought a total of 8,470 shares of company stock worth $13,381,050 over the last 90 days.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

