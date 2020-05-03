Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wanda Sports Group is a global sports events, media and marketing platform with significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities. They own, or otherwise have contractual rights to, an extensive portfolio of global, regional and national sports properties. “

Shares of Wanda Sports Group stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. Wanda Sports Group has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wanda Sports Group in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Wanda Sports Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 501,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 214,708 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wanda Sports Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Wanda Sports Group in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wanda Sports Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

