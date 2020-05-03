Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) to “Buy”

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $72.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $79.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.